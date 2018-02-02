Staten Island Chuck predicts spring is coming

The New York groundhog’s prediction conflicts with Punxsutawney Phil’s.

Spring is coming!

At least according to Staten Island Chuck.

The New York groundhog did not see his shadow Friday morning, City Comptroller Scott Stringer announced at the Staten Island Zoo.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil did see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Both groundhogs made the same conflicting predictions last year.

According to SILive.com, Chuck’s predictions have been more accurate than Phil’s. Since 1992, Chuck has been right about 80 percent of the time, and Phil has been right about 25 to 30 percent of the time.