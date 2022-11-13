Group brutally bludgeons Queens man to death with wooden plank: cops

Queens detectives are looking for a group of attackers responsible for brutally bludgeoning a 23-year-old man after an argument on Sunday.

According to police sources, Ervin Vasquez of 43rd Avenue in Queens, was involved in a dispute with several men outside of 43-15 Junction Blvd. at approximately 2:08 a.m. on Nov. 13. Moments later, the argument turned into a bloody confrontation when the suspects attacked Vasquez with a wooden board.

Officers from the 110th Precinct rushed to the scene where they discovered Vasquez with what they describe as a severe head injury. EMS rushed Vasquez to Elmhurst hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cops believe the murderous group fled southbound on Junction Boulevard. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.