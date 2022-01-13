Group of suspects saught for stabbing man in the D train in Greenwich Village

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is looking for a group of suspects who assaulted a man while riding the train in Greenwich Village.

Authorities say that at 7:22 p.m. on Jan. 3, a group of unknown individuals approached a 36-year-old man while riding the D train, which was near the West 4th Street station at the time. The group got into an argument that quickly turned violent with the suspects assaulting the victim and stabbing him with an unknown cutting instrument.

Both the victim and the suspects rode the train to the 161st Street—Yankee Stadium station in the Bronx, where they all got off the train. The victim was treated for two stab wounds at Lincoln Hospital and is in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken after they got off the train:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.