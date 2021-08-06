Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a group of suspects who assaulted two men on a Queens street last month.

According to police, at 4 a.m. on July 3 a 50-year-old man and a 60-year-old man were leaving Palace of Zuly bar, located at 913 Wyckoff Avenue, when they got into a verbal dispute with a group of individuals. The suspects then chased the victims to the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Madison Street, where the group assaulted both of them, striking them repeatedly with baseball bats and other objects.

The suspects then fled the scene heading southbound on Wyckoff Avenue.

During the assault, the 50-year-old man was stabbed in the torso by one of the suspects, while the 60-year-old was knocked unconscious and suffered a laceration to his head. The victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of the group, described as a mix of both males and females in their late teens or early 20s, taken from 779 Wyckoff Avenue:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.