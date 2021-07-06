Group of suspects swipe phone during assault on two men in the Bronx

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a group that stole a man’s phone during a fight in the Bronx.

At 3:45 p.m. on June 24, a 60-year-old man and 37-year-old man were involved in an argument with a group of individuals at 860 Castle Hill Avenue. The dispute turned physical and both men were punched and kicked in their heads and bodies by the group.

The 37-year-old victim dropped his phone during the assault, which was picked up by one of the suspects in the group before the suspects fled the scene.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.