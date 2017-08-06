Group slashes, robs 2 men in Greenwich Village, NYPD says

The men beat and slashed the victims before robbing them, police said.

Three men were arrested Saturday after they slashed and robbed two people in Greenwich Village Wednesday, police said.

Paul Grant, 23, Damon Johnson, 38, and James Hatcher, 30, along with a fourth man and one woman, first targeted a 55-year-old man at about 12:30 a.m. outside 104 W. 14th St. near Sixth Avenue.

They punched and kicked the man, and then slashed the right side of his face, police said. They took $30 from the victim.

About 25 minutes later, Grant approached a 23-year-old man in front of 42 Seventh Ave. near West 13th Street, slashing him in the hand and face before taking his cellphone and $50, cops said.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Grant, of East Harlem, Johnson, of Morris Heights, and Hatcher, of Harlem, were each charged with robbery, police said.

Bail was set for all three at $35,000 cash/bond and they’re due back in court on Aug. 10.