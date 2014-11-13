Al Roker and other locals in uber competitive NYC fete Guinness World Records Day

Al Roker hoped to last 34 hours in his weather forecast Thursday at Rockefeller Center, a feat that would set a Guinness World Record for longest uninterrupted live weather report.

Other New Yorkers likewise displayed their quirky feats on Thursday, the 10th annual Guinness World Records Day.

Knicks sideline reporter/”Today” show contributor Jill Martin, designer Kenneth Cole and a prop studio created the world’s largest high heel – 73 inches tall and 77 inches long.

In Phoenix, Harlem Globetrotter Thunder Law shot a basket — backward, this time — from 82 feet, 2 inches away from the hoop.

Turns out uber-competitive New Yorkers are avid — and amazingly successful — performers of goofy stunts for the record-setting organization. And our city itself figures prominently in the record books. Among our Guinness accomplishments:

The world’s largest collection of pizza boxes — 595 — belongs to Brooklynite Scott Wiener, in a record set in October 2013.

A crowd of 358 set the Guinness record for the most people twerking simultaneously on Sept. 25, 2013. The mark was set at a Big Freedia performance in Herald Square.