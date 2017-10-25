A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday set a February trial date for John Chambers, the ex-prosecutor accused of paying bribes for gun licenses at the NYPD, and upheld a subpoena ordering him to identify all his licensing division clients to the government.

Chambers, 62, a lawyer specializing in gun permits, was charged in March with paying off an NYPD sergeant to expedite applications for his clients and to use his contacts in Nassau County to arrange for favorable treatment there.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley, who has approved several travel requests for Chambers to compete in dog shows while out on bail, ordered him to produce all licensing invoices for the past seven years by Nov. 30 and rebuffed his lawyer’s request for more time.

“Maybe your client should go to fewer dog shows and start working on redacting the invoices,” the judge said.

The trial was scheduled for Feb. 2.