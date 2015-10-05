Gun recovered from teen who didn’t pay subway fare in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The teen was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and theft of service.

A teen girl was arrested for farebeating with an illegal revolver while data shows subway gun arrests are soaring, according to the NYPD.

Police Officers Chauvet and Andrade were patrolling the Kingston Avenue-Throop Avenue station when they saw a homeless 17-year-old girl go through a turnstile without paying at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

The transit cops arrested her when she said she did not have identification and found a .32 revolver in her bag.

Gun arrests have spiked more than 50% this year in the transit system, police said. Twenty-nine illegal guns have been seized so far this year, up from 19 in the same period.

City council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito has proposed decriminalizing jumping turnstiles and other offenses like public urination, but has faced opposition from the NYPD and MTA.