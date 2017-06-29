Gun store robbery foiled by employee who opened fire at thief, police say

The NYPD has released surveillance images of a man wanted for trying to rob a gun store with pepper spray on Wednesday, only to be shot at by the store’s owner, according to police.

The suspect walked into DF Brothers Sports Center on New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst 10:30 a.m. and asked to see a gun, authorities said.

When the 60-year-old owner asked to see his permit, the man attacked the owner with pepper spray, police said. The suspect then took a hammer and smashed a display case.

But the owner rebounded, pulling out a gun and firing at the suspect, forcing him to run, according to police.

There was blood splatter left behind in the store, a police source said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the man was hit by a bullet or injured when he smashed the display case.

Police were still looking for the man Thursday afternoon.

Store representatives declined to comment on the incident.

With Lauren Cook