Port Authority police are investigating a vehicle collision that ended with gunfire just outside JFK Airport on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the incident unfolded just before 5 a.m. on Dec. 16 on the southbound Van Wyck Expressway near the entrance to the international airport, where two vehicles collided.

This resulted in a road rage dispute that saw several shots being fired.

While police reported that no one was injured in the gunfire, a vehicle was struck by a bullet. ABC News reported that law enforcement is questioning a customs officer in connection with the incident; it is unclear if charges will be filed.

Traffic was backed up for several hours; however, lanes have since reopened. Residual delays are expected.

Port Authority police say the investigation remains ongoing.