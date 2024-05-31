The NYPD released this photo of suspects wanted for allegedly robbing two men in Inwood.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed two men at gunpoint inside a public housing building in Inwood, Manhattan, last month.

Law enforcement sources said the robbery unfolded on Sunday, April 28, at approximately 10:30 p.m. inside 177 Nagle Ave. when three individuals approached the victims, ages 25 and 31. Two of the individuals, unknown to the victims, threatened the pair with a gun and knife, police said.

While the victims were being held up, the perps’ accomplice snatched a slew of belongings from the victims, including two iPhone 11 smartphones, a watch, two pairs of sneakers and $80 in cash.

All three suspects then fled the scene to parts unknown. Police said no injuries were reported.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police released surveillance photos and video of the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish speakers, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.