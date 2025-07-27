Guns be gone! NYPD, mayor tout more than 3,000 firearms seized citywide, but warn of 3D technology

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Sunday that the NYPD has removed 3,000 firearms from the city streets, but told amNewYork that 3-D printed guns continue to be a major thorn in the department’s side.

The pair made the announcement at the Bronx’s 42nd Precinct before a display full of confiscated guns, including rifles, shotguns, and homemade weapons. While 3,000 of the devices were removed from the city in 2025, they also charged that altogether 22,700 have been seized since Adams took office. Tisch proclaimed that the NYPD is leading the country in gun removals.

“No police department in America is coming close to what the NYPD is doing on guns under Mayor Adams’ leadership, not one. And you want to know what happens when you take that many weapons out of circulation, you get results like this,” Tisch said. “Right here in the 42, shootings are down 50%. As we stand here today, citywide, we have the lowest number of shooting incidents and the lowest number of shooting victims ever reported in New York City. That’s not just a downward trend, that’s a record-smashing transformation of public safety.”

However, as technology progresses, so do the ways in which guns infiltrate the city. In years past law enforcement had to contend with gun smugglers through what was dubbed the iron pipeline, in 2025 residents can 3D print deadly firearm components. In a matter of years the tech has evolved from only being able to print lower receivers to magazines, suppressors, and even barrels to create an almost fully formed plastic weapon.

During the press conference, Mayor Adams pointed out to amNewYork a 3D-printed revolver that was found during the execution of a search warrant. He said the city needs help from Washington in stopping the proliferation of virtually untraceable “ghost guns.”

“This is clearly a 3D-printed gun, and we had a case a few days ago of serious threats to police officers, and upon a search warrant, there were 3D-printed guns that were there,” Adams said. “Getting our federal partners to do everything possible to keep these guns off the street, they have to catch up to the 3D printing industry.”

Adams also said that laws need to stay up to date as technology rapidly advances. Tisch agreed, stating that the NYPD has seen many more guns on the streets since the tech advanced.

“3D printing has changed everything about how we deal with guns and the proliferation of, in particular, ghost guns on our streets. The number of legal guns we have seen used in New York City has exploded since 3D technology has come about,” Tisch told amNewYork. “It’s a very real factor.”