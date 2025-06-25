Swedish midfielder Gustav Berggren in advanced talks with Red Bulls: Source

Football Soccer – UEFA Europa League – BK Hacken v RB Leipzig – Second Qualifying Round – Second Leg – Bravida Arena, in Gothenburg, Sweden – August 2, 2018 – Leipzig’s Emil Forsberg is chased by Hacken’s Gustav Berggren and Kari Arkivuo. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. SWEDEN OUT.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed with amNewYork on Wednesday that the New York Red Bulls are in advanced talks with Swedish midfielder Gustav Berggren.

Daniel Kirstoffersson of Swedish newspaper Sportbladet was first to report that the two sides had entered negotiations, adding that a potential deal would be worth around $1.6 million.

The 27-year-old has spent each of the last three seasons with Polish side RKS Raków, which included 25 appearances during the club’s title-winning campaign in 2022-23. It was the second straight year that Berggren won a league title, doing so the year before with Häcken in Sweden.

He started each of the 32 league games he appeared in during the 2024-25 season with Raków, recording two goals and five assists—the most single-season goal contributions he has had in his career. Last season, he made five starts and six appearances in the UEFA Europa League, the No. 2 continental club competition in Europe behind the fabled Champions League.

Berggren also made one appearance for the Swedish national team in 2020 in a friendly against Moldova.

Swedish presence continues to grow with the Red Bulls, with captain and star midfielder Emil Forsberg pulling the strings. New York is also developing 22-year-old defender Noah Eile, who recently graduated from Sweden’s U-21 ranks, where he made 10 appearances between 2023 and 2024.

The Red Bulls’ interest in Berggren further suggests that fellow midfielder Felipe Carballo’s time in New York is coming to an end. Brought in on loan from Brazilian side Gremio last August, the one-year loan is set to expire on June 30. A source told amNewYork on Monday that the Red Bulls are still evaluating Carballo’s future, and no decision has been finalized.

