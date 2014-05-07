Guyanese man accused of smuggling cocaine in custard powder bags

A Guyanese man’s packages of powdered custard brought into Kennedy Airport last month turned out to be cocaine, U.S. Customs …

A Guyanese man’s packages of powdered custard brought into Kennedy Airport last month turned out to be cocaine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

Godfrey Cassius was arrested at JFK on April 22 for allegedly trying to smuggle the drugs in eight bags of “Champion” custard powder, according to the complaint.

The drugs tested positive after a customs officer noticed the powder had a strong chemical odor, the complaint said.

Customs said the drugs weighed nearly 18 pounds and had a street value of $300,000.

Cassius allegedly told officials he was paid $5,000 to bring the suitcase into the U.S. and that he was unaware cocaine was inside.