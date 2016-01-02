Gwyneth Paltrow NYC Goop Market robbery suspect images released by police

The goods were worth more than $175,000, police said.

Police have released new images of three suspects wanted in the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in goods from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Market holiday pop-up.

One of the suspects stole three Rolodex watches and two bracelets worth more than $175,000 from inside a cabinet on Dec. 5, 2015, police said.

The holiday market, which was open at The Shops at Columbus Circle at Time Warner Center from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24, 2015, showcased the company’s luxury line of clothing and accessories. They included items like a $550 ceramic bird wall plate. But there was also free and less expensive gifts.

No one was hurt during the robbery, in the middle of one of the busiest days of the shopping season, a store representative said at the time.