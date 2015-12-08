Gwyneth Paltrow NYC pop-up robbed: Goop market in Time Warner Center theft equals $175,000

The thieves took jewelry and three Rolex watches.

Thieves made off with more than $175,000 worth of goods from Gwyneth Paltrow’s pop-up shop in Columbus Circle Saturday afternoon, police said.

The three suspects allegedly stole several pieces of jewlery from the goop market inside the Time Warner Center, including three Rolex watches, according to police.

A representative for goop, the lifestyle website and online shop, said no one was hurt.

“While the store was crowded during one of our busiest days, thankfully the NYPD responded quickly, our customers and staff are safe and we remain open for business with proper security precautions in place,” the representative said in a statement.

The pop-up opened last month and will continue its NYC run until Christmas Eve.