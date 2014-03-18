Half a million unite to return wedding ring found in NYC

A wedding band was found in a Brooklyn sanitation garage sink, according to a Facebook post by a woman named Roberta Gartner, and more than half a million people have shared it in hopes of finding its home.

The inscription reads “Albert H and Sara E. Sept 2nd 1913.”

Although the bride and groom likely passed many years ago, according to their wedding date, Gartner shared a photo of the ring in hopes of finding the couple’s relatives.

“maybe we can find their children or grandchildren. that would be amazing,” she wrote on March 7. Since then, 557,331 people have joined her cause.