A group of Puerto Rican children displaced by Hurricane Maria will receive a Halloween treat Tuesday.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and the city’s Office of Emergency Management will host a party at the Julia de Burgos Center in East Harlem for families that have relocated to New York from the island. She and staffers will decorate the center with pumpkins and hay, and hand out candy throughout the day.

“We’re thrilled to host this spook-tacular Halloween celebration with OEM to help uplift the spirits of all families seeking relief, and look forward to celebrating with festivities and boo-tiful costumes,” the speaker said in a statement.

The Julia de Burgos Performance and Art Center has provided various relief services for displaced Puerto Rican families for weeks. Mark-Viverito has been visiting the center daily since they began offering relief services, according to her spokeswoman.

The city and state have donated supplies, personnel and money to help with the rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico. City employees have had an option to donate part of their pay to Hurricane Maria charities.

The speaker has made multiple trips to the island, and has publicly criticized the federal government’s response — particularly President Trump’s lack of empathy.

“You have a people in crisis, and you’re saying you’re going to turn your back on them. It’s ridiculous,” she said in a CNN interview more than two weeks ago.