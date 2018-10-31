LATEST PAPER
56° Good Morning
56° Good Morning
News

Halloween terror attack remembered on year anniversary

Alleged West Side truck terrorist Sayfullo Saipov drove a rental truck onto the West Side Highway bike path, killing eight. 

A bicyclist, on Nov. 3, 2017, rides past

A bicyclist, on Nov. 3, 2017, rides past a makeshift memorial for victims of last year's Halloween attack. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday will commemorate the victims of last year’s terror attack in lower Manhattan. 

Eight people were killed and several others were injured on Halloween last year when Sayfullo Saipov allegedly drove a rental truck onto the West Side Highway bike path. He entered the path near Houston Street, drove for more than 10 blocks and then crashed into a school bus near Chambers Street. 

The mayor, along with NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, will speak at 11 a.m. at the bike path. 

Five of the victims were from Argentina, visiting the city to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation, officials said at the time. The three other victims were from Manhattan, New Jersey and Belgium.

Saipov, of Paterson, New Jersey, told investigators that he was inspired to carry out the attack after watching ISIS videos on his cellphone, according to a criminal complaint. He is a native of Uzbekistan who moved to the United States legally in 2010.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty in Saipov’s trial, which will begin next October. Saipov has pleaded not guilty.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the looming L train shutdown
Candytopia will make you feel like you're in The Wonka-esque Candytopia is sticking around though January
Protesters, including Eddie Bautista of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Environmentalists demonstrate at Trump Tower
The Baby Trump balloon's Manhattan appearance was part Baby Trump balloon makes NYC debut
Dogs from across the city packed the Corlears Costumed canines return for Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade
On Friday, postal inspectors found a suspicious package NYPD: Suspicious package found in Manhattan