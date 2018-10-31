Halloween terror attack remembered on year anniversary

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday will commemorate the victims of last year’s terror attack in lower Manhattan.

Eight people were killed and several others were injured on Halloween last year when Sayfullo Saipov allegedly drove a rental truck onto the West Side Highway bike path. He entered the path near Houston Street, drove for more than 10 blocks and then crashed into a school bus near Chambers Street.

The mayor, along with NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, will speak at 11 a.m. at the bike path.

Five of the victims were from Argentina, visiting the city to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation, officials said at the time. The three other victims were from Manhattan, New Jersey and Belgium.

Saipov, of Paterson, New Jersey, told investigators that he was inspired to carry out the attack after watching ISIS videos on his cellphone, according to a criminal complaint. He is a native of Uzbekistan who moved to the United States legally in 2010.

Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty in Saipov’s trial, which will begin next October. Saipov has pleaded not guilty.