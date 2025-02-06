Feeding into history! Hamburger America features D.C. staple, Ben’s Chili Bowl, for Black History Month

This Black History Month, Hamburger America in the West Village is honoring the legacy of cultural contributions to American cuisine with a special burger collaboration featuring the iconic Ben’s Chili Bowl, a Washington, D.C. fixture since 1958.

For the entire month of February, Hamburger America will serve the Ben’s Chili Cheeseburger — a blend of the legendary Ben’s Spicy Chili Sauce with a classic American hamburger.

The Ali family, original owners of Ben’s Chili Bowl, are joining Hamburger America in spotlighting not just a delectable dish but also a vital part of the civil rights narrative.

Nizam Ali, Ben’s son who is continuing the legacy, joined Hamburger America Chef George Motz in preparing the exclusive burger for a crowd of delighted patrons and VIP guests with tales of the restaurant’s rich heritage amidst the sizzling sound of burgers cooking.

“Food is definitely a part of Black culture. It’s been important since day one,” Nizam Ali told amNewYork Metro. “It’s a place where the family gets together. Whether your family, friends, or community, you get together and eat. And when you eat, you have this common bond where ‘we’re the same.’ Food is such a healing and comforting thing.”

The Ben’s Chili Cheeseburger features a 100% all-natural Angus beef patty topped with Ben’s famously spicy chili sauce, paired with American cheese, crisp lettuce, and creamy mayo—all nestled within a toasted bun.

Ben’s has been a culinary haven for notable figures, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights leader John Lewis, both of whom enjoyed its famed chili while fighting for justice during a pivotal time in American history. The restaurant stood as a pillar of resilience in the tumultuous era of the 1968 D.C. Riots, remaining open to provide comfort and sustenance to those engaged in social protests.

“It’s an honor because George is a hamburger historian, so it feels good to be in New York, especially during Black History Month,” Nizam said. “We cherish every day because every day is history. I think this is a turning point for George and us. This collaboration may lead to something else. It really feels special.”

Vida Ali, chief brand officer of Ben’s Chili Bowl, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.

“Food represents culture. It’s how we all come together at the table and hold a conversation,” she said. She reflected on the significance of this month, noting how the cheeseburger symbolizes the unifying power of food in discussing history and culture in a communal setting.

A portion of the proceeds from this special burger will be donated to Ben’s Chili Bowl Foundation, which continues to emphasize community values and support local initiatives.

Motz, a well-respected hamburger historian, recognizes the unique opportunity this collaboration brings.

Motz — who featured Ben’s Chili Bowl in his hamburger handbook, “Hamburger America” — is now taking the eats from the pages to the plates. He hopes New Yorkers can relish in a part of D.C. goods this month as they pay tribute to the unsung heroes of America’s burger culture.

This collaboration expands Hamburger America’s repertoire of regional burger specialties—previous stars included Butter Burger, Krabby Patty, and Steamed Cheeseburg—while preserving the culinary history that shaped the nation, one burger at a time.

Hamburger America is located at 155 West Houston St. For more information, visit hamburgeramerica.com.