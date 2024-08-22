Hammer wielding suspect brutally attacks man in the Bronx: cops

The NYPD are on the hunt for an assailant who brutally bludgeoned a man with a hammer in the rear of a Bronx apartment on Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

According to police sources, the horrific attack occurred at around 4:12 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the backlot of a home located at 872 East 164th Street in Longwood. Cops from the 41 Precinct raced to the scene after initial 911 calls reported that a man had been shot yet on arrival cops found a 29-year-old man with gaping wounds not from gunshots but from a hammer.

Law enforcement sources report that the victim was standing in the back of the building smoking with another man when the pair got into some kind of argument. The attacker used the claw of a hammer to bash him multiple times in the back of the skull, causing puncture wounds.

The victim was rushed to Lincoln hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries. The perpetrator, who is described only as wearing black jeans fled in an unknown direction. Detectives are currently conducting a video canvas to obtain footage of the individual.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this individual can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.