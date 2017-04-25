Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Hammock falls from building, hits tourist in lower Manhattan, source says

Ivan Pereira
April 25, 2017
1 min read

Strong winds were likely to have been the cause, according to investigators.

A hammock struck and injured a British tourist who was walking in lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, according to a police source.

The unidentified 48-year-old was rushed to Bellevue Hospital Center in serious but stable condition after the wooden hammock fell from a building on 110 Church St. near Park Place around 4:55 p.m., the police said.

The hammock was believed to have fallen five stories to the street below, police said based on a preliminary investigation.

The woman, who is visiting the city from Britain and was with her husband during the incident, was conscious, according to a source.

There were no other injuries, police said. High winds were likely to have been the cause, according to investigators, but police and the FDNY were still determining what happened.

Ivan Pereira

View all posts

You may also like