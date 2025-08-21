Sun-kissed evenings and golden hearts: The Hamptons gala that lit the season aflame for Second Chance Rescue

It was the kind of evening that belongs in an Edith Wharton novel—if Wharton had written with more champagne, more starlight, and a bit of Robin Thicke on the mic.

NYC Second Chance Rescue’s 4th Annual Hamptons Benefit unfolded like a fever dream of glamour, generosity, and glowing purpose at the Bridgehampton estate of Ken and Maria Fishel. This was not just a gala—it was a midsummer spectacle, a luminous gathering of powerhouses, humanitarians, and the impossibly well-heeled, coming together for a cause as soulful as it was stylish.

Produced with precision by Kate McEntee, Director of Partnerships and Special Events, the evening was a living testament to the vision of Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, and Vice President Lisa Rose, founders of the extraordinary NYC Second Chance Rescue. Their work—life-saving, unglamorous, unrelenting—was dressed this night in elegance, art, and affection. The cause was urgent, but the mood? Absolutely electric.

Christine Evangelista: A woman honored, a mission shared

The night’s honoree, actress and animal rights advocate Christine Evangelista, was radiant in both presence and purpose. Her advocacy extends far beyond the red carpet, reaching into shelters, hospitals, and the quiet corners where second chances are needed most. Her recognition came not just with applause, but with genuine reverence from a crowd that included Melissa Gorga, who made a special guest appearance and brought her signature sparkle to the affair.

Celina Savage, Robin Thicke, and a soundtrack to remember

The gala opened with a twilight performance by up-and-coming artist Celina Savage, whose voice set the tone—lush, ethereal, and full of promise. As the sun dipped behind the hedges and the rosé began to flow, the atmosphere thickened with anticipation.

Then came the main event.

Robin Thicke—yes, that Robin Thicke—took the stage for a show-stopping performance that turned the philanthropic evening into a full-blown fête. He crooned, he charmed, and he lit the Hamptons night sky on fire, proving once again that music, when offered in service of something bigger, becomes sacred.

A guest list paved in Stardust

From Alexandra Daddario to Candace Bushnell, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, and beyond, the guest list read like a society page with teeth. Notables included Antonio Gracias, Elizabeth Bowden, Jeff Goodman, Blair Brandt, Donna Rubin, James Minutello, Kathy Prounis, Jennifer Parker, James Marzigliano, and Kingsley Crawford, each lending not just their names, but their presence to the evening’s profound cause.

Styled for impact, designed with grace

The event’s décor was nothing short of breathtaking. Designs by Mark Masone infused the property with floral grandeur, while Ambient Events, Events by RHC, and Decco by Party Up Productions turned the Fishels’ estate into a glowing temple of elegance. The bar was stocked to celestial levels thanks to BIATCH® Tequila, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Mezcal Rosaluna, FUZZBUTT Vodka, and Hamptons Water—each sip a toast to hope, healing, and hounds in need.

The evening was supported by a generous constellation of sponsors including Renaissance Properties, Cindy Karen Clothing, Verse Fine Jewelry & Diamonds, The Toni Haber Team at COMPASS, and Goodman Law.

A mission with teeth—and tenderness

Founded in 2009, NYC Second Chance Rescue is more than a shelter—it is a lifeline. With over 16,000 lives saved, the organization focuses on large-breed dogs and animals in urgent medical crisis—two groups most often overlooked in traditional shelters. Their foster care network and adoption center in Long Island City offer not just shelter but dignity.

Nine out of ten animals taken in were once slated for euthanasia. Thanks to NYC Second Chance Rescue, they are now not only alive—but loved.

To donate, foster, adopt, or become part of this growing movement of compassion, visit nycsecondchancerescue.org. You may walk in with the intention to help, but you will leave with something far greater: a renewed belief in love as action.

Gala season in the Hamptons is many things—lavish, theatrical, often fleeting—but this night proved that the most luminous gatherings are those grounded in purpose. Wrapped in designer gowns, set to a platinum soundtrack, and punctuated by starry guest appearances, the NYC Second Chance Rescue Gala was not just another feather in summer’s couture cap.

It was the heartbeat of the season—wild, warm, and unmistakably alive.