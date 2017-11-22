An emotionally disturbed woman set fire to her Harlem apartment Tuesday evening, injuring herself and around a dozen cops, a law enforcement source said.

Officers responded to a call about an emotionally disturbed person at the NYCHA Grant Houses on Amsterdam Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard at about 6:30 p.m.

The woman, identified as 50-year-old Marie Joseph, threw glass bottles at the officers, barricaded herself in her 14th-floor apartment and then started a fire, the source said.

The officers were able to get Joseph out of the apartment, and she was transported to Harlem Hospital with burns on her upper body.

About 15 other people were injured, including at least 11 officers. They were treated for minor injuries.

Joseph was charged with assault, arson and reckless endangerment, the source said.