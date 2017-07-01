Harlem crash leaves several pedestrians injured, officials say

The injured were taken to a Harlem hospital, the FDNY said.

Six people were injured in the crash that occurred on East 125th Street near Park Avenue on July 1, 2017, officials said. Photo Credit: Facebook; Go Nakamura

Six people, including three pedestrians, were injured in a crash between an MTA bus and an SUV on Saturday afternoon, according to FDNY and MTA officials.

An M60 SBS bus was leaving a bus stop on East 125th Street when an SUV rear-ended it near Park Avenue just after noon, according to MTA spokeswoman Marisa Baldeo. The SUV then struck three pedestrians, she added.

The bus was occupied, but there were no reports of injuries among its passengers or the driver, Baldeo said.

Harlem resident, Thomas Matta, a witness at the scene who contacted amNY, said he saw pedestrians laying bloody on the sidewalk after the crash and called it a “horrific scene.”

The NYPD’s collision investigation squad was investigating, police said.