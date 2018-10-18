Police had placed a Harlem high school on lockdown Thursday after a student said another student was seen placing a gun into a backpack.

But after searching A. Philip Randolph Campus High School on West 135th Street, police said they found a student with what was then described as an imitation weapon and took him into custody.

The NYPD's 26th precinct later clarified, via a tweet, that the weapon was a BB gun.

"In regards to the investigation at A. Philip Randolph High School, the suspect is in custody, no one was injured, and a b.b. gun was recovered. The matter is still being investigated and the students have been reunited with their parents."

By about 2 p.m., the NYPD wrote, also on Twitter that "(t)here are no additional suspects."

The age of the suspect and where he had been found in the school were not immediately clear.

A morning tweet from City College of NY, which is right next to the school, noted the campus had also been placed on lockdown "due to police activity at A. Philip Randolph High School, possible high school student with a gun" and urged students and faculty to "stay indoors."