Harlem shooting: Gunman still sought for daytime violence that left man dead, woman wounded

Detectives continue to search for the Harlem shooting suspect who shot a man dead and left a woman wounded on Monday afternoon.

Police are still piecing together the details of what transpired when the bullets were fired just after 2:30 p.m. on July 14 near the Drew Hamilton Houses located at 2680 8th Ave. Sources familiar with the case said a 911 operator received a call in which the caller reported hearing several shots, then abruptly hung up the phone.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct and Police Service Area 6 then rushed to the location and found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso and left arm. They also located a 40-year-old woman was also found with a graze wound to the back.

Police sources report that the male victim, identified as Hamid Thomas, was initially uncooperative with responding officers. EMS rushed Thomas to Harlem Hospital, but his condition deteriorated, and he was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old was also brought to Harlem Hospital for treatment; she is expected to survive.

Police have yet to identify a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

