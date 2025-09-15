BREAKING: Harlem shooting leaves two people, including teen wounded by police bullet

Two people were shot in Harlem on Monday evening, one of whom was possibly struck by a police officer.

The wounded include a 15-year-old boy currently undergoing treatment at Harlem Hospital; the other is an 18-year-old man also shot in the leg.

According to eyewitnesses, gunfire erupted at around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 on East 123rd Street and 2nd Avenue in what escalated into an apparent broad daylight firefight.

“I heard the shooting. I was sitting down in front of my house,” one woman said. It was really loud, it was scary.”

Another man said he heard about ten shots in rapid succession and saw a young teen being loaded into an ambulance.

“I was still at the window, once the firing finished, that’s when I looked out. I saw them escort a young boy on a stretcher,” a man who gave his name as Steve said.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that cops came upon two people shooting at one another and fired themselves, striking a teen in the leg. Both individuals wounded in the shooting are expected to survive, sources said.

Shell casings could be observed littering both sides of 123rd Street taking to more than 20 shots being fired, a car window was also left shattered by a stray round. Police confirmed a firearm was recovered but it is unclear to whom it belonged.

Police officials are expected to provide an update in the coming hours.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com for further updates.