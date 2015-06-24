Shooting at Harlem bodega leaves 4 wounded; gunman on the loose

Police officers were on the scene where four people were shot at a bodega in Harlem Wednesday, June 24, 2015. Photo Credit: Facebook.com/ViralNYC

A blast of gunfire at a bodega in Harlem Wednesday left four people wounded — one of whom was clinging to life, authorities said.

The victims, three men and a woman, were rushed to Harlem Hospital after cops responded to the scene at Madison Avenue and East 135th Street around 3:25 p.m., the NYPD said.

One of the male victims was reported not likely to survive, according to a fire department spokesman.

There was no immediate information about suspect, who is still on the loose, and the investigation is ongoing. Witnesses described a chaotic scene with multiple shots firing.

“I ducked behind a car,” said Lloyd Irons. “A lot of people were running. It was loud.”

Anthony Goldstone, 24, was walking near the area with this 1-year-old daughter when he heard four shots followed by six muffled ones. “When I heard the first shots I checked my daughter before I checked myself,” he said.

Residents said the location was prone to criminal activity.

“That corner is always hot with activity,” said Ramona Reyes, who lives in building above the bodega where shooting happened.