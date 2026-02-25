Harlem shooting: Teen hospitalized after suspect opens fire on him in broad daylight

Manhattan detectives are on the hunt for the suspect behind a shooting in Harlem on Wednesday morning that left a teenager wounded.

Officers from the 28th Precinct rushed to 70 West 115th St., just outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. Towers, at around 8:38 a.m. on Feb. 25 after receiving a ShotSpotter activation; ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s network of sensors designed to pick up possible sounds of gunfire and evoke a rapid response.

Upon arrival, sources said, responding officers discovered a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the left leg. EMS rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he is expected to survive and was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police do not currently have a description of the perpetrator.

Cops taped off the crime scene and were actively searching for video and ballistic evidence throughout the day.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.