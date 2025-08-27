Robin Wright (inset) was shot dead with a stray bullet near the corner of 110th Street and Madison Avenue in Harlem on Aug. 27, 2025, according to police.

Harlem residents are mourning a senior woman who was fatally struck with a stray bullet as she walked down a neighborhood street on Wednesday afternoon, police and eyewitnesses said.

According to police sources, the deadly and brazen daylight shooting occurred on 110th Street and Madison Avenue at around 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police reported that a group of men opened fire at the location. In the process, one of the shots went astray and struck 69-year-old Robin Wright in the face as she used her walker while traveling through the area.

Law enforcement sources said Wright was not the intended target.

Juanita Arnold, a friend of Wright, said they were both together walking to get lunch when the gunfire erupted.

“I had to look around and make sure I was alright. And I looked at my friend, I said: ‘Are you alright. Did you get shot?’ She said: ‘Yeah,’” Arnold recalled.

“That was the last thing she said to me. I watched my friend die,” Arnold added.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct rushed to the scene and attempted to revive Wright, to no avail. EMS transported Wright to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where she could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

Wright resided in the same nearby NYCHA building as Arnold, whom she described as her best friend. Arnold said the pair would often sit together on a bench in the morning and chat.

“That lady should never have died like that. I’m numb right now, I’m numb. I am never going to be alright after this trauma,” Arnold said. “She died because she wanted lunch?”

Authorities say they believe the slaying unfolded after a group of men attempted to rob another man on 109 Street and Madison Avenue. As the perpetrators fled, the victim brandished a firearm and fired a volley of shots. The muggers, who raced toward 110th Street following the crime, then fled toward Park Avenue and returned fire. One of the bullets in the exchange struck Wright. All individuals remain at large. A description was not immediately provided.

Police created a perimeter spanning from Madison to Park Avenues. A walker reamined standing beside dried blood on the sidewalk of Madison Avenue. Cops also located as many as 16 shell casings stretching from Park to Madison Avenues; several parked vehicles also had their windows shattered by bullets.

Meanwhile, local residents were left emotional. One woman sat at a bus stop, weeping and screaming with her head in her hands.

“She was all of our friend!” she cried.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.