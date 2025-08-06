Harlem Week brings runners back to the streets for the Percy Sutton 5K

Harlem is expecting thousands to congregate this Saturday, Aug. 9, for the annual Percy Sutton Harlem 5k — one of Harlem Week’s most anticipated events.

Presented by New York Road Runners in partnership with The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, the 3.1 mile race kicks off at 8 a.m. on 136th street and Edgecombe Ave., taking participants on a moving history tour of Harlem.

Runners will get to jog or sprint past Alexander Hamilton’s summer home, traverse through the City College Campus, and make their way through St. Nicholas Terrace.

With every step, runners of all ages can experience all the pride and energy Harlem has to offer. Something Ted Metellus, chief event production officer at NYRR, says is what really makes this event special.

“The Percy Sutton Harlem 5k is an incredible event that is all things Harlem, when you think about culture and history and art and music and community and engagement, the Percy Sun Harlem 5k has all of those components that are tied to it.”

According to Metellus, about 5,000 participants are expected to run this year’s race, with more than 150 joining the Striders walk and up to 400 kids —racing in either short dashes or a full mile —as part of the Rising New York Road Runners program.

Both of these programs are part of NYRR’s mission to make running accessible at every stage of life. Rising New York Road Runners introduces kids to the sport through different races and activities, while the Striders program supports older adults with regular walking clubs.

This event also features Run for the Future, a program that trains and empowers high-school aged girls to complete their first 5k, while also providing them with life-skills from people with real life experiences.

“What’s special about that are the diverse mentors that come in…We’ve had the NYPD executives that are there. This year, an amazing Broadway actress that’s there as well,” Metellus told amNewYork. “The program is not just about running. It’s all about public speaking and confidence, health and wellness, and financial literacy.”

The 5k has seen steady growth over the years, and Metellus credits that to Harlem’s welcoming atmosphere.

“What’s been amazing, is just the diversity of the participants…By diversity, it’s not just where people are from or their race and whatnot, but also the diversity of ability,” he said.

That spirit of inclusion is exactly what Percy Sutton envisioned this event to be. Sutton was a civil rights leader, and former Manhattan Borough President, serving the longest term in history from 1966 to 1977.

Sutton spent his life advocating and revitalizing Harlem by investing millions into the Apollo Theatre and co-founding Harlem Day, which eventually turned into Harlem Week.

He also played a key role in helping the New York City Marathon expand to all five boroughs in 1976.

This year’s race also honors two other Harlem trailblazers: Congressman Charles Rangel and Dr. Hazel Dukes. Rangel proudly represented Harlem in the U.S. Representatives for over four decades, while Dukes, as president of the NAACP New York State Conference, has spent her life advocating for civil rights and uplifting the Harlem community.

The Percy Sutton 5k serves as both a great workout and an invitation to explore the neighborhood.

“After the event, definitely explore the neighborhood and community…there’s some great places to stop by and check out,” Metellus said. “We have a little bit of tradition to head up to a little neighborhood restaurant called Harlem Public and we have some burgers there, and we celebrate the race and the success of the event.”

Registration is still open for select events. To check availability and learn more, visit nyrr.org.

You do not have to be a runner to take part in the day’s excitement. As Metellus says:

“Come out. Bring your young folks out there, bring your seniors out there. Really see the magic that is the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K.”