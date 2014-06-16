Harrison Ford sidelined for 6-8 weeks from Star Wars filming: Report

Harrison Ford will be sidelined from filming “Star Wars: Episode VII” for six to eight weeks because of the accident he suffered on set last week, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 71-year-old actor, who is reprising his role as Han Solo, the space pirate with a heart, was hospitalized after he hurt his ankle while filming, according to Disney.

Ford was reportedly hurt by the door to the Millennium Falcon, but the actor’s publicist didn’t return messages for comment about his injury and recovery.

The studio said production will continue while he recuperates.

The movie, which will also feature Mark Hamill and Carrie Fischer returning in their roles as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, is set to hit theaters in December 2015.