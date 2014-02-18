Harry Devert reported missing in Mexico

A Westchester family is asking the public to help find their missing kin who was lost while traveling through Mexico …

Harry Devert, 32, was a month into his motorcycle trip through Mexico when he disappeared on Jan. 25, according to his mother, Ann.

Devert is a photographer and planning to write a book about his travels from New York to the edge of South America and seemed to be in good spirits.

“We do feel he is alive and we do feel he is waiting to be found,” Ann Devert said.

The family said it has been in contact with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico and investigators are combing for signs of Devert’s whereabouts. He was last seen traveling to the town of Zihuatanejo.

Ann set up several websites, including https://www.facebook.com/helpfindharry, and the blog that Harry updated as he traveled http://anewyorkertravels.com to collect any tips from people. The support and help has been positive so far, she said.

“We do feel optimistic,” Ann Devert said.