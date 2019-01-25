A Manhattan judge on Friday approved a new team of lawyers to represent Harvey Weinstein on rape charges after the movie mogul waived any conflict of interest stemming from their previous representation of Rose McGowan, an outspoken critic.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke relieved previous defense lawyer Ben Brafman, who had disagreements with Weinstein about how to handle the case, in favor of defense lawyers Jose Baez, Ron Sullivan and Duncan Levin.

Baez is best known for his successful defense of Casey Anthony on charges of killing her child. Sullivan, a Harvard University law professor, and Levin, a former Manhattan prosecutor, will be joined by Pamela Mackey, who represented Kobe Bryant on rape charges, Weinstein told the judge.

Baez and Sullivan previously represented McGowan, a vocal critic of Weinstein who previously settled a sex assault case with him, on a drug charge in Virginia in which the actress at one point claimed Weinstein had planted cocaine in a wallet she left at Dulles Airport.

Weinstein is charged in Manhattan with assaults on two women. McGowan is not part of the case, but Burke warned Weinstein that if prosecutors decide to call her — to, for example, show a pattern of behavior — his new lawyers may be limited in cross-examining her.

The judge also noted that Manhattan prosecutors are in possession of emails in which Weinstein discusses McGowan’s accusations. After Weinstein whispered to Brafman, the lawyer said, “He was commenting on the absurdity of the allegation, not the truth of the allegation.”

After alerting Weinstein to the possible conflicts, Burke said, “This court cannot stand in the way of Mr. Weinstein’s right to an attorney of his choice.”

Sullivan, after he was substituted as counsel, told the judge that none of the new lawyers had represented McGowan or anyone on issues relating to the Manhattan indictment, and outside court Baez told reporters he was anxious to ensure that Weinstein’s rights are protected.

“I think this case is testing the presumption of innocence,” he said.

Weinstein, 66, is charged with forcing Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant, to perform oral sex on him in 2006, and with raping an unnamed woman in 2013.

The charges last year followed a barrage of civil suits and publicity about dozens of women accusing Weinstein of misusing his power in the movie industry to force women to give in to his groping.

Originally, the Manhattan district attorney’s office accused Weinstein of sexually assaulting a third woman, actress Lucia Evans, but those charges were dropped when evidence surfaced that Evans had told a friend their 2004 encounter was consensual.

Weinstein has denied forcing nonconsensual sex on anyone. The next hearing in the case is March 8, and courthouse sources say that a trial date in May is likely.