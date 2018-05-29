Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is accused of raping a woman “with whom he has had a 10-year-long consensual relationship . . . both before and after the alleged incident,” his defense lawyer told reporters outside Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.

The comment from Weinstein lawyer Ben Brafman followed a 90-minute closed hearing before the judge supervising the grand jury that is considering charges against Weinstein, who was accused of forcing oral sex on a different woman as well as the 2013 rape in a complaint on Friday.

“I’ve never been in a position where I’m defending a case that is serious on its face, but when you drill down it’s absurd,” he said of the rape charge.

Weinstein said he was barred from disclosing the name of the woman involved in the rape or other matters discussed before Judge James Burke because they involved a sitting grand jury and Burke had sealed the proceeding.

But Brafman did say that he had concerns that, because of the wave of anti-Weinstein publicity that crested over the weekend, the “ability of people to have an open mind is of concern,” and said he was also concerned about “pressure” on the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to bring charges that is “inappropriate and . . . unprecedented.”

“I’m not faulting the DA, I’m not faulting the judge and I’m not faulting the press, who are just doing their job,” Brafman said. “There is a confluence of concerns that make me concerned that it’s going to be difficult for people judging this case to keep an open mind.”

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi did not comment Tuesday after the meeting with the judge, which was requested by Brafman.

Weinstein was charged on Friday with a criminal sexual act in 2004 involving oral sex with Lucia Evans, an actress who had publicly described the incident. The alleged victim of the rape, which allegedly occurred in a room at an address that is now a hotel, has not been identified. Brafman said Friday his client entered a plea of not guilty, and will attempt to have the charges dismissed.

Vance has been criticized for failing to bring a case in 2015 after a model, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, complained that Weinstein groped her, and the NYPD pressed for charges. The district attorney received campaign contributions from some lawyers linked to Weinstein.

Since public disclosures last fall in which multiple actresses accused Weinstein of abuse, Vance has come under increased pressure to bring a case. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered the attorney general’s office to investigate Vance’s handling of the Gutierrez case.