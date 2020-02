A 15-year-old girl threatened last week on a Queens bus is being investigating as a potential hate crime, police said Wednesday.

The city’s Hate Crimes Task Force has taken over the investigation of the April 7 attack on the Q88 bus near Queens College. Police said a still-undidentified man spat on the girl and yelled anti-Muslim statements at her at about 9 a.m. Monday. The suspect then raised his fist and threatened to punch her.

Wednesday cops released photos of the man taken on the bus.