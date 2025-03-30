Hateful suspects hang noose from Queens rooftop: cops

Police say they are investigating a shocking and disturbing symbol of racism after two men hung a noose from a Queens rooftop.

According to police sources, two men were spotted on the roof of 82-26 Northern Blvd. in Jackson Heights at around 7:20 p.m. on March 25. The pair took a rope, fashioned it into a noose, and draped it over the building’s water tower before fleeing the scene.

While police sources did not specify what may have sparked the alarming incident, they reported they do believe it to be a racially motivated message.

The incident was reported to the 115th Precinct. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is now investigating.

The suspects behind the incident are described as both men. One was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants, while the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a burgundy vest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.