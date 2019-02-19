Well this is hawkward...

An impressive looking hawk — not-so-ironically dubbed "Ethan" — was rescued by police in downtown Manhattan Tuesday after someone called 911 to report the injured bird, cops said.

The fallen fowl was found near the corner of Front and Wall Streets at about 10:30 a.m., and was assisted into a carrier before being brought to the Animal Care Center of NYC, according to police.

"Another prime example of the Police & the community working together: Thanks to information from @freechampagne & @wildbirdfund, we were able to safely assist a Hawk who was apparently injured & stranded. Special thanks to @NYPDSpecialops for the back!" the NYPD's 1st Precinct tweeted on Tuesday, later adding that the bird was "safe & sound."

Before the rescue, a Twitter user identified as Madeleine Lilia alerted several groups, including the Wild Bird Fund, to the hawk's distress, naming the bird "Ethan" and writing that "There is a hawk sitting on Front Street close to the corner of Front and Wall. He’s been there for a while and might need special care!"

The Wild Bird Fund then tagged the NYPD's 1st Precinct to respond.

"You guys are my bird heroes," Lilia then wrote. "He’s still sitting out there, and I learned from the folks inside the Westville that he flew into the window pretty hard."

It wasn't immediately clear how the bird got there or how long it had been on the street.