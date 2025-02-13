‘He wears his heart on his sleeve’: Fundraiser launched for FDNY dispatcher after fire

Brooklyn is rallying behind a local FDNY dispatcher who tragically lost his home in a fire.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support FDNY Brooklyn Dispatcher 290 and Training Unit Instructor John Abouricheh, whose apartment caught fire earlier this month. The fundraiser aims to raise money to help Abouricheh and his family rebuild their home.

For the past 15 years, Abouricheh has served as a dispatcher, working to ensure the safety of Brooklyn residents. He has also been an active exempt firefighter with the West Hamilton Beach Fire Department, for 18 years.

Organizer Frank Festa called Abouricheh one of the best dispatchers on the job.

“He wears his heart as well as this job on his sleeve,” Festa wrote on the GoFundMe page. “John is a mentor, a natural-born leader, and an amazing friend and son who would give you the shirt off his back if needed.”

Fire stations across the city have contributed to the campaign. With their help, along with community donations, the fundraiser has reached its initial $40,000 goal.

As of Feb. 13, the fundraiser had amassed more than $50,000.

The campaign is still accepting donations for Abouricheh and his mother as they face the “daunting task of rebuilding a home” and recovering from the fire, Festa said.