The latest in tomography (CT) diagnostic technology will soon be available for patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan – located in East Harlem – following a $4.9 million award from Council Member Diana Ayala and the New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

In addition to the CT scanner, the remainder of the funds will be used to purchase a new portable C-ARM (an image-guided surgical tool) and ultrasound machines. These new tools will enable medical staff to quickly make diagnoses as well as determine the course of treatment while giving patients access to up-to-date and more accessible healthcare technology.

“Our patients deserve to walk into our health care facilities and know that their providers are using only the latest, most state-of-the-art medical equipment,” said NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD in a statement July 27. “The new CT Scanner, C-ARM, and ultrasound machines will improve image quality, ensure faster results, and assist practitioners with devising a course of treatment that gets patients on track for healthier outcomes. We are grateful to Council Member Diana Ayala for her continued support, generosity, and commitment to the East Harlem/El Barrio community.”

Other healthcare professionals expressed their gratitude for the new medical equipment, saying it would greatly update their technology.

“We are grateful to Council Member Diana Ayala and Speaker Adrienne Adams for awarding this capital funding to upgrade our imaging technology,” said Cristina Contreras, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan. “As a community hospital, our goal is to ensure that our patients have access to quality health care as close to home as possible. The ability to purchase new state-of-the-art equipment will help to improve health care access and health outcomes for the East Harlem Community.”

Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala also emphasized how crucial it is to ensure that hospitals and healthcare centers can have access to the most advanced technology in order to provide the best care possible, especially for traditionally underserved communities.

“We are thrilled to have allocated crucial funding to support the work of Metropolitan Hospital in improving the quality of their services, further providing fair and just medical access for our city’s most underserved. This ongoing effort to supply equitable healthcare to East Harlem must be commended,” said Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala, “I look forward to continuing this support in improving health outcomes across economic and ethnic thresholds.”

For more information about radiology services at nychealthandhospitals.org/metropolitan or to make an appointment with one of our providers, call 212-423-6492.