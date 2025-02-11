The app facilitates communication with station agents for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

New Yorkers suffering from hearing impairments will find navigating NYC’s transit system easier with the launch of a new accessibility program, the MTA announced on Monday.

The free app-based program connects people who are deaf or hard of hearing with an instant and on-demand American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter while using public transportation. To use the program, dubbed the Convo Access Pilot, commuters just scan a QR code at a train station or bus stop, which then opens a webpage on their phones, and they are connected with a live interpreter and can chat with an MTA employee about their trip.

Users do not have to download an app to use the program.

“For over 200,000 New Yorkers who are deaf or hard of hearing, today we tell them that they belong,” MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said. “They belong in the transit system. We want them to feel safe and comfortable moving around everyday like millions of New Yorkers, like I do, day in and day.”

Nearly 6% of adults in NYS live with a hearing disability, according to the state’s Department of Health, making the program especially helpful for those who use public transportation.

“For the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, real-time access to information is critical for a seamless and independent transit experience. The MTA’s Convo Access pilot is a groundbreaking step toward ensuring that all riders have equal access to transit services,” NYC Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities Commissioner Christina Curry said.

The Convo Access Pilot was launched through the MTA’s public-private Transit Tech Lab and was first available at Penn Station, Times Square and the Port Authority. MTA officials said these locations achieved a 94% activation rate, with users reporting enhanced personal connections and more natural interactions with transit staff.

“Convo Access is more than a tool – employees and riders will be able to greet each other and have conversations beyond directions and train times,” Convo CEO Jarrod Musano said. “Together with our partners at MTA, we’re creating a transit system where everyone feels empowered and welcomed.”

Although the pilot is still in its testing phase, it is available at subway customer service stations and multiple Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road stations, including:

NYC Transit Customer Service Centers:

161 St-Yankee Stadium

Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr

Times Sq-42 St

Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av

St. George SIR

Long Island Rail Road

Atlantic Terminal

Babylon

Grand Central Madison

Jamaica

Penn Station

Ronkonkoma

Metro-North Railroad

Grand Central Terminal

White Plains

Additional Locations

Mobile Sales Operations (buses and vans)

3 Stone Street

“I’m thrilled that deaf and hard-of-hearing MTA riders will now be able to get live American Sign Language translation for customer support services through this pilot, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said. “After the successful launch at Penn Station, Times Square, and Port Authority, I’m confident that riders who use ASL to communicate will take advantage of this expanded program.”

MTA officials said the Convo Access pilot will run through at least November 2025. Users can submit questions or feedback through the Customer Feedback Form or email accessibility@mtahq.org.