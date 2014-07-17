‘Hedwig’ recoups investment costs and other theater news

Lead Long Island Rail Road union negotiator Anthony Simon, left, shakes hands with MTA chairman Thomas Prendergast, right, after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announces a tentative deal averting a LIRR strike, on Thursday, July 17, 2014.

‘Hedwig’ recoups investment costs

The producers of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” confirmed on Tuesday that the rock musical has recouped its initial capitalization costs. This is especially impressive given that there are only seven performances each week, as opposed to the norm of eight, probably due to the extreme physical and vocal demands of the lead role. Neil Patrick Harris will exit the production next month, with Andrew Rannells taking over for him as the transgender rock artist Hedwig.

‘American Psycho’ to play Off-Broadway

Following its London premiere, the new musical “American Psycho,” based on the Bret Easton Ellis novel about a self-obsessed male investment banker in 1980s New York with a dark secret lifestyle, will make its New York premiere in February at Off-Broadway’s Second Stage. This is surprising news given the expectation that it would play Broadway. Of course, if it receives raves, it could transfer soon afterwards. It has music by Duncan Sheik (“Spring Awakening”) and a book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (“Spider-Man”).

Richardson to invoke Dickinson in one-woman play

Joely Richardson, daughter of Vanessa Redgrave, who is probably best known for the television show “Nip/Tuck,” will headline an Off-Broadway revival of “The Belle of Amherst,” a 1976 one-woman drama about poet Emily Dickinson that originally starred the great Julie Harris. It will play the Westside Theatre starting in October.

‘Holler’ to pack up shop on Sunday

After a few weeks of playing to thin audiences and extremely low weekly grosses, the producers of the Tupac Shakur musical “Holler If Ya Hear Me” confirmed on Monday that they are finally ready to throw in the towel. It will close on Sunday after just 38 performances. “It saddens me that due to the financial burdens of Broadway, I was unable to sustain this production longer in order to give it time to bloom on Broadway,” producer Eric L. Gold said in a statement.

‘Rocky’ to close in August

Speaking of shows closing, “Rocky” will shutter on Aug. 17. In spite of much anticipation, the involvement of Sylvester Stallone and an initial run in Germany, “Rocky” failed to garner much enthusiasm from critics or audiences in spite of the novelty of its regulation-size boxing ring for the climactic match between Rocky and Apollo Creed. “Rocky” marks the first flop to play the Winter Garden in more than 30 years, given that its previous two tenants were “Mamma Mia!” and “Cats.”

Don’t expect a ‘South Park’ musical for the stage

While “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have enjoyed phenomenal success on Broadway with “The Book of Mormon,” they don’t intend to ever bring “South Park” to Broadway. As reported by Deadline.com, Stone and Parker shot down the idea of a “South Park” musical on Broadway while onstage at a Television Critics Association event.

Katy Perry eyeing ‘Clueless’ musical?

Might Katy Perry come to Broadway in a musical version of the ’90s teen film “Clueless,” which is now being developed? Amy Heckerling, who directed the film and is currently working on the musical, told Vulture that Perry has “expressed interest” in the project.

O’Malley to do ‘Sunday’ before ‘Vegas’

Brynn O’Malley, who will co-star in the Broadway-bound musical “Honeymoon in Vegas” next season, will first play Dot in a revival of the Sondheim masterwork “Sunday in the Park with George” at Virginia’s Signature Theatre as part of its 25th anniversary season. Claybourne Elder (“Bonnie and Clyde”) will join her as Georges Seurat.

Spotted …

Jon Hamm, Edward Norton and John Stamos at “Of Mice and Men” … Jane Lynch and Rosie O’Donnell at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” … Sasha Obama at “Kinky Boots” … Tommy Tune at “Here Lies Love” … Heidi Klum at “Cinderella.”