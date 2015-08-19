Suspect sought in Hell’s Kitchen stabbing, police say

Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in the chest around 5:15 p.m. near 45th Street and 8th Avenue.

Officers nabbed a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in the chest in Hell’s Kitchen Wednesday evening, according to police.

The incident, which may have stemmed from a fight according to witnesses, took place around 5:15 p.m. near 45th Street and 8th Avenue.

The unidentified victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital Center and is expected to survive, according to police. The suspect fled the scene and was on the loose for an hour before officers apprehended him, according to a source.

“It’s a little unsettling,” said Angeline Delvalle, 27, who was at a nearby bar. “It’s not the old neighborhood it used to be.”

Karl Daniel, 54, who’s lived on the block for 20 years, said he wasn’t surprised because of the frequent police activity.

“There are things happening out there every day and every night,” he said. “It is scary having them next to you.”

