Hell’s Kitchen: Woman raped on rooftop, NYPD says

Police say the attacker has not yet been caught.

Victor Cruz #80 of the New York Giants looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015 in East Rutherford, N.J. Photo Credit: Julie Larsen Maher © Wildlife Conservation Society

A 41-year-old woman was raped on the roof of a midtown building over the weekend, and her attacker has not been caught, police said.

The victim first met the man at a McDonalds early Sunday morning. The pair then went to the rooftop of a building on Ninth Avenue, between 45th and 46th streets, police said.

The man, who did not know his victim previously, then sexually assaulted her at about 7:50 a.m.

By Monday, the woman had stopped cooperating with investigators and doctors at the hospital, a law enforcement official said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.