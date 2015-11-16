Hell’s Kitchen: Woman raped on rooftop, NYPD says

A 41-year-old woman was raped on the roof of a midtown building over the weekend, and her attacker has not been caught, police said.
The victim first met the man at a McDonalds early Sunday morning. The pair then went to the rooftop of a building on Ninth Avenue, between 45th and 46th streets, police said.
The man, who did not know his victim previously, then sexually assaulted her at about 7:50 a.m.
By Monday, the woman had stopped cooperating with investigators and doctors at the hospital, a law enforcement official said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.