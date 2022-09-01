Hell’s Kitchen stabbing spree: Man arrested after knifing two people on street

Police booked a man in connection with a Hell’s Kitchen stabbing spree on Wednesday night that left two people injured.

Nickolas Okeefe, 33, of West 48th Street was picked up in connection with the two assaults that occurred about 30 minutes apart in his home neighborhood.

Law enforcement sources said Okeefe allegedly approached a 28-year-old man outside of 453 West 50th Street at approximately 7:21 p.m. on Aug. 31 and stabbed him in the back.

A half-hour later and three blocks over, authorities said, Okeefe allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old woman in the chest outside of 501 West 47th St. at about 7:51 p.m. Wednesday night.

Both victims told police that the suspect made no statements prior to attacking them. Each victim went to Mount Sinai West Roosevelt Hospital for treatment, and were expected to recover from their injuries.

During a canvass of the area, officers from the Midtown North Precinct later located Okeefe at the corner of West 46th Street and 9th Avenue. He was identified as the suspect based on a description that the victims provided to police.

He is charged with two counts of assault and two counts of a criminal possession of a weapon.