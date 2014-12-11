Herald Square car jumps curb, hits Forever 21 store; 7 injured, police say

An arrest is still pending, police said. It’s unclear if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

A car jumped the curb at Herald Square late Wednesday night, injuring seven people, including the driver, police said.

An arrest is still pending, police said. It’s unclear if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Police said a Mustang rear-ended an SUV and then the Mustang’s driver put the car in reverse and jumped the curb. The Mustang then rammed into the Forever 21 on 34th Street between 5th and 6th avenues.

Five pedestrians were injured, as well as the drivers of both cars. The injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, police said.