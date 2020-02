A full-time working woman in the NYC metro area makes 85 cents for every dollar a man makes, according to …

A full-time working woman in the NYC metro area makes 85 cents for every dollar a man makes, according to 2012 American Community Survey data crunched by the National Partnership for Women and Families.

$55,071The average yearly pay

for a man here

$46,642The average yearly payfor a woman

$8,429yearly gap

The gap is a particular problem in NYC, given that 1,057,149 households are headed by women and 26% of all female-headed households in the area fall below the poverty level.