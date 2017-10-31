What more mayhem the terror suspect could have committed, nobody knows — thanks to an NYPD officer from Long Island.

Officer Ryan Nash, 28, fired at the driver, who had just killed eight people and mowed down several others, hitting the man in the abdomen.

Although Nash’s name wasn’t mentioned by city officials at a news conference, he was praised as the hero of the day.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said he “stopped the carnage moments after it began.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio singled the Medford resident out in honoring the army of first responders.

“I want to thank everyone at the NYPD, all our first responders, for their extraordinary efforts in the midst of this tragedy,” the mayor said, “starting with the officer who stopped this tragedy from continuing — all the first responders who came to the aid of those who were injured.”

Nash’s girlfriend declined to speak Tuesday night, except to say she had heard from him and that he was OK.

Nash, a First Precinct officer, was patrolling his regular beat near the scene when he shot the suspect soon after the attack began, O’Neill said.

He is a five-year veteran of the NYPD and serves in the First Precinct, a square mile at the southernmost tip of Manhattan that is home to the World Trade Center, SoHo, TriBeCa and Wall Street.

Scores of police officers descended Tuesday night on NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital, where Nash was being treated for tinnitus, or ringing in the ears.

He has two awards for Excellent Police Duty and one for Meritorious Police Duty from the NYPD.

With Anthony M. DeStefano and Michael O’Keeffe